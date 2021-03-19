There's nothing you can do but watch this exclusive preview of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie singing the classic track on Sunday's episode.

American Idol judges perform together for first time to Beatles song

All you need is...a great group performance.

That's exactly what American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are delivering on Sunday's episode — the first time they've performed together in their four years on the show — and EW has an exclusive preview (below).

Bryan gets the show started, singing "There's nothing you can do that can't be done," the familiar first line of The Beatles "All You Need Is Love," before being joined by Richie and Perry (who's literally wearing hearts on the sleeves of her white dress) for the next two lines, and eventually the rest of the contestants who made it to Hollywood Week.

Now that the Auditions are done and the singers have cashed in their Golden Tickets, the hard work really begins. On Sunday's episode, they're faced with the Genre Challenge — and some surprise twists. Then, on Monday, they'll pair up for the Duets Challenge. They'll then be narrowed down before moving on to the next round.

Hollywood Week kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

