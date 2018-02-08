American Idol first look: Photos from ABC's first season of the reality singing competition

ABC's first season of 'American Idol' premieres March 11 at 8 p.m. ET

More
Patrick Gomez
February 08, 2018 at 03:00 AM EST
<p>The premiere of ABC&#8217;s revitalization of <em>American Idol</em> is just around the corner &mdash; and EW has an exclusive first look at the key art, including a shot of (from left) returning host Ryan Seacrest and new judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke. If the posters are any indication, this new version of the reality singing competition is going to be <em>very</em> huggy.</p>
pinterest
A Whole New Idol

The premiere of ABC’s revitalization of American Idol is just around the corner — and EW has an exclusive first look at the key art, including a shot of (from left) returning host Ryan Seacrest and new judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke. If the posters are any indication, this new version of the reality singing competition is going to be very huggy.

ABC
<p>See? Look how loving this family seems.</p>
pinterest
A Warm Embrace

See? Look how loving this family seems.

ABC
pinterest
Just Like a Tattoo
ABC
<p>So. Much. Excitement.</p>
pinterest
More Hugs

So. Much. Excitement.

ABC
<p>This guy&#8217;s a regular Charlie Bucket.</p>
pinterest
Golden Ticket

This guy’s a regular Charlie Bucket.

ABC
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 ABC

A Whole New Idol

The premiere of ABC’s revitalization of American Idol is just around the corner — and EW has an exclusive first look at the key art, including a shot of (from left) returning host Ryan Seacrest and new judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke. If the posters are any indication, this new version of the reality singing competition is going to be very huggy.

Advertisement
2 of 5 ABC

A Warm Embrace

See? Look how loving this family seems.

3 of 5 ABC

Just Like a Tattoo

Advertisement
4 of 5 ABC

More Hugs

So. Much. Excitement.

Advertisement
5 of 5 ABC

Golden Ticket

This guy’s a regular Charlie Bucket.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now