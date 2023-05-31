American Idol finalist defends Katy Perry against bullying claims

"Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist," finalist Oliver Steele wrote on Instagram.

Even off-stage, one American Idol contestant is still raising their voice.

Katy Perry, a judge on the show since season 16, has faced some scrutiny after being accused of being a bully by critics and some contestants throughout season 21, but Top 8 finalist Oliver Steele disagrees.

"Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people," Steele wrote in a Saturday Instagram post, alongside two pictures of him with the singer. The finalist added that while he loves her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, "Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with."

Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

"It's one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at," Steele continued. "Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist. She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I'm a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations."

Throughout the latest season of American Idol, Perry has received backlash for comments made to various contestants. During auditions, she was slammed for "mom-shaming" contestant Sara Beth Liebe after joking that the 25-year old mother of three had been "laying on the table too much." Liebe later spoke out about the joke in a TikTok video, calling it "hurtful" and "embarrassing." In April, Liebe quit the show onstage to return home to her family.

Two weeks later, Perry was booed by audience members for telling a contestant to tone down the glitter. "Every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry told Nutsa Buzaladze. "I think that one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard." Her comments earned a chorus of boos that shocked the judges.

Steele also addressed reports that Perry is planning to leave the show amid the bullying rumors. Writing he doesn't "necessarily know what's true and what's not," he hopes to see the judge return next season calling her a"guiding light" and an "incredible teacher."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: