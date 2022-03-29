Watch American Idol contestant get a standing ovation after overcoming stage fright

Kelsie Dolin, who had never performed in a venue before, overcame her nerves to deliver an emotional performance that earned her a standing ovation.

With her recent audition, American Idol contestant Kelsie Dolin proved that you can overcome anything as long as you believe in yourself.

Before taking the stage during Idol's famed Hollywood Week auditions, Dolin — who had never sung in a venue before — freely shared how nervous she was about performing.

"I'm not really confident with myself," the singer said as she geared up for her audition, which she dedicated to her grandmother, who recently died. "Growing up, I felt like I was always on the back burner. I'm terrified I'm going to freeze on stage."

KELSIE DOLIN Kelsie Dolin performing on 'American Idol.' | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

When Dolin finally got in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, she did at first freeze, complete with a shaking microphone. For a moment, it seemed like she wasn't going to be able to push through her stage fright, even as all three judges warmly encouraged her. But once the music started for her chosen country song ("Things A Man Oughta Know" by Lainey Wilson) she launched right into the performance, buoyed by encouraging shouts from the judges and clapping from her fellow contestants.

When she finished, everyone in the room gave her a standing ovation.

Prior to the audition, a nervous Dolin received a supportive pep talk from Idol alumna Lauren Alaina, who told her that "this show is created for Kelsies."

"You are what American Idol is about. This is your moment. You get to decide who you are and who you want to be," Alaina told the 18-year-old singer. And Dolin certainly did just that, proving she belongs on the world's stage when the judges later announced she'd advanced to the next stage of the competition as part of the country genre group.

Watch Dolin's audition above.

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

