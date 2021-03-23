A performance on Monday's episode of ABC's American Idol took a painful turn when a contestant – clearly stressed about her chances of surviving another week – face-planted in front of the judges.

Funke Lagote had just performed the Barbara Streisand and Celine Dion duet "Tell Him" with fellow contestant Ronda Felton when the words of judge Lionel Ritchie were apparently too much to bear. Ritchie has just finished calling the number a "train wreck" when he turned to Lagote to say "you got yourself to the end and the problem is..." That's when Lagote fell face-first onto the stage.

"She busted her chin, y'all," judge Luke Bryan can be heard saying.

Paramedics were called to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Lagote was initially told she would need stitches, but viewers were informed that she was treated for dehydration at the hospital and released.

Afterwards, Richie – who previously seemed to indicate in the scrum with fellow judges Bryan and Katy Perry that he was ready to eliminate Lagote -- told Felton that she and Lagote were actually safe.

Lagoke, whose first name is short for Funmike Lagoke, competed in the 2019 Miss Nigeria USA pageant and won the title.

Next week is the Showstopper Round. American Idol airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

