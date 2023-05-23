"The Impossible Dream" has come true — Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard are together again on the American Idol stage.

American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard share the finale stage once again, 20 years later

20 years after sharing the American Idol finale stage as opponents, season 2 winner Ruben Studdard and runner-up Clay Aiken have reunited once again.

Along with the expected performances from the season 21 finalists — Megan Danielle, Colin Stough, and eventual winner, Iam Tongi — the Sunday night finale also included a throwback surprise. The season 2 finalists teamed up for a duet of "The Impossible Dream," just in time to celebrate their 20 years of friendship. The grand finale performance pulls out all the stops, with sparklers, a mini light show and backing vocals from Tongi and Danielle.

AMERICAN IDOL Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken on American Idol | Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

The duo have reunited many times over the years for Broadway showcases, one-off performances and most notably the twenty-year anniversary tour currently taking them across the country.

Last year, the longtime friends announced plans to bring their friendship on the road and perform in cities all throughout America. "We don't get to choose our family," Aiken wrote in an Instagram post last December. "Most family is predetermined by blood; some are predestined by God to come into our lives. I've got one brother who was born into my family and one brother who the good Lord introduced me to in 2003."

The Idol alum added, "A lot gets written and said about 'how sweet it is' that Ruben and I have 'kept in touch' over the years. If you have the blessing of knowing Ruben Studdard, you understand: There aren't many humans more selfless or gracious or loyal than he."

The post commemorated the day the duo first met, a memory that Studdard recalled to EW in 2016. "I met him in our Hollywood audition," Studdard said, explaining that he attended Hollywood Week with a fraternity brother who was cut on the first day. With his only friend gone, Studdard had to make new plans: "So I go to the bar, like, man, I need to go get me a beer and just chill out. And I see this little skinny white dude at the table with six of the most beautiful women I have ever seen in my life. So I'm like, 'Who in the hell is this dude by himself with all these girls?!' And so I went over and introduced myself, like, 'Yo, what's up, man, you need some help at the table?' And he's like, 'Hi, I'm Clay Aiken.' We've been really cool ever since."

Watch the performance below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.