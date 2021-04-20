American Idol contestant Cecil Ray Baker arrested on burglary charge in Texas

The season 19 contestant was charged with a second-degree felony and released on bond.

Cecil Ray Baker, a contestant who was recently eliminated from the current season of American Idol, was arrested Saturday in Texas.

An employee at the Milam County Jail confirmed to EW that Baker was charged with burglary of habitation — a second-degree felony. He has since been released on bond.

According to KXXV ABC 25, Baker, 20, was arrested by Rockdale Texas Police. He is alleged to have broken into his ex-girlfriend's house when she wouldn't let him in to see a child he believes is his own, the station reported.

Cecil Ray Baker Cecil Ray Baker on 'American Idol' | Credit: Christopher Willard/abc

According to a TMZ report, the woman alleged that Baker "struck her in the face with a palm heel." Baker's bond was reportedly $15,000.

The singer made it to the top 24 in the ongoing 19th season of American Idol. He was eliminated during April 11 episode, when the competition was whittled down to just 16 contestants.

A representative for ABC did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. When EW reached the booking department at the Milam County Jail, no contact information for a lawyer for Baker was made available.