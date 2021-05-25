Arthur Gunn addresses his last-minute decision to drop out of the American Idol finale

After dropping out of the American Idol finale Sunday, season 18 contestant Arthur Gunn has released an official statement, posting a note on Instagram that explained his decision to leave the ABC show so abruptly. (And lamenting his choice to give up a chance to perform with singer Sheryl Crow.)

ARTHUR GUNN Arthur Gunn on American Idol | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

"Well, let's just say I missed my opportunity to sing with legendary @sherylcrow," Gunn wrote alongside a stock photo of a typewriter that read Aspire to inspire others and the universe will take note. "What happened is not much to discuss at this point. It was last minute decision but I couldn't help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences. It's not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on."

Gunn, who placed second in the show's 18th season and won the show's comeback competition before being eliminated in the Top 7, added that he didn't blame the show for those experiences and thanked the show for giving him a platform.

"Sometimes things happens and it happens for a reason I guess. I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I'm sorry if I did let down anyone but I felt like all these confrontations didn't need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!"

Gunn was slated to perform a duet of "Every Day Is a Winding Road" and "If It Makes You Happy" with Crow during the show's finale. But fans were surprised when instead of Gunn, Top 16 contestant Graham DeFranco took the stage. At the time, no explanation was provided for Gunn's absence, with even judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan confused about the situation.

Gunn — who recently released a single called "Save Me Now" — did note that he wanted to make it up to Crow with an invitation to perform some songs at a gig on July 30 at The Cotillion.