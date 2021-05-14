American Housewife canceled by ABC
The Katy Mixon comedy lasted for five seasons.
So long for now, Katy Mixon: American Housewife will not return for a sixth season.
EW has confirmed the single-camera comedy that starred Mixon and Diedrich Bader was canceled in preparation for ABC's virtual upfront presentation next week for advertisers. Launched in 2016, the family comedy from Sarah Dunn averaged 3.5 million viewers this season.
American Housewife joins Call Your Mother in getting the ol' heave ho by ABC. Star Kyra Sedwick announced on Twitter Friday that her freshman comedy wasn't renewed.
We still don't know the fate of For Life.
Renewals were announced by ABC Friday for The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, The Conners, Home Economics, The Rookie, Black-ish, America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, Big Sky, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Shark Tank, Supermarket Sweep, and Station 19.
