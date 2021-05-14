American Housewife canceled by ABC

The Katy Mixon comedy lasted for five seasons.

American Housewife type TV Show network ABC genre Sitcom

So long for now, Katy Mixon: American Housewife will not return for a sixth season.

EW has confirmed the single-camera comedy that starred Mixon and Diedrich Bader was canceled in preparation for ABC's virtual upfront presentation next week for advertisers. Launched in 2016, the family comedy from Sarah Dunn averaged 3.5 million viewers this season.

KATY MIXON Katy Mixon on 'American Housewife' | Credit: Michael Ansell/ABC

American Housewife joins Call Your Mother in getting the ol' heave ho by ABC. Star Kyra Sedwick announced on Twitter Friday that her freshman comedy wasn't renewed.

We still don't know the fate of For Life.

