American Housewife canceled by ABC

The Katy Mixon comedy lasted for five seasons.

By Lynette Rice
May 14, 2021 at 06:20 PM EDT
Advertisement

American Housewife

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC
genre

So long for now, Katy Mixon: American Housewife will not return for a sixth season.

EW has confirmed the single-camera comedy that starred Mixon and Diedrich Bader was canceled in preparation for ABC's virtual upfront presentation next week for advertisers. Launched in 2016, the family comedy from Sarah Dunn averaged 3.5 million viewers this season.

Katy Mixon on 'American Housewife'
| Credit: Michael Ansell/ABC

American Housewife joins Call Your Mother in getting the ol' heave ho by ABC. Star Kyra Sedwick announced on Twitter Friday that her freshman comedy wasn't renewed.

We still don't know the fate of For Life.

Renewals were announced by ABC Friday for The Goldbergs, A Million Little ThingsThe ConnersHome Economics, The Rookie, Black-ish, America's Funniest Home VideosAmerican IdolBig SkyCelebrity Wheel of FortuneThe Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Shark Tank, Supermarket Sweep, and Station 19

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content:

American Housewife

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 3
rating
genre
network
  • ABC

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com