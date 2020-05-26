American Horror Story spin-off ordered with a Black Mirror format
The American Horror Story spin-off is officially a go, and it has a rather intriguing format.
FX confirmed it has greenlit a new edition of Ryan Murphy's popular and acclaimed horror series, only this time it will be a weekly anthology series so that every episode will have a standalone story (like Netflix's Black Mirror, or genre pioneer The Twilight Zone). The spin-off is titled American Horror Stories.
Of course, AHS deserves credit for pioneering the modern use of the close-ended storytelling format by launching in 2011 as a show that told a self-contained story each season — striking a compromise between the classic weekly anthology structure and a regular series that continues with the same characters, season after season, from start to finish. AHS was followed by other shows trying the same season-long format, like HBO's True Detective in 2014. That same year the U.K.'s weekly anthology Black Mirror made the jump to Netflix and became a hit in the U.S., and spawned several copycat shows. In a way, American Horror Stories represents AHS catching up to the trend it started.
The original AHS will debut its 10th season next year.
FX in addition confirmed its slate of new upcoming series:
- The 10-episode, half-hour limited series A Teacher, starring Kata Mara and Nick Robinson, from Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara. Produced by FX Productions.
- The drama series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman from John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts. The Old Man is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.
- The drama series Y: The Last Man, based on Brian K. Vaughn’s acclaimed comic book series, starring Diane Lane from showrunner Eliza Clark and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, and Vaughn. Produced by FX Productions.
- The Untitled B.J. Novak half-hour anthology, which uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today. Produced by FX Productions.
- The docuseries Hip Hop Untold; about the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop, from producers Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper
- Hysterical, a feature-length documentary examining the changing landscape for women in stand-up comedy, from Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins
- The docuseries Pride about the LGBTQ fight for civil rights from Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton
- The docuseries A Wilderness of Error about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family, from award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson
FX also has returning shows Archer, Better Things, Atlanta, Breeders, Cake, Dave, Fargo and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
American Horror Story
An anthology series that centers on different characters and locations, including a haunted house, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, and a hotel.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|creator
|network
|stream service
Comments