American Horror Story spin-off ordered with a Black Mirror format

FX confirmed it has greenlit a new edition of Ryan Murphy 's popular and acclaimed horror series, only this time it will be a weekly anthology series so that every episode will have a standalone story (like Netflix's Black Mirror, or genre pioneer The Twilight Zone). The spin-off is titled American Horror Stories.

Of course, AHS deserves credit for pioneering the modern use of the close-ended storytelling format by launching in 2011 as a show that told a self-contained story each season — striking a compromise between the classic weekly anthology structure and a regular series that continues with the same characters, season after season, from start to finish. AHS was followed by other shows trying the same season-long format, like HBO's True Detective in 2014. That same year the U.K.'s weekly anthology Black Mirror made the jump to Netflix and became a hit in the U.S., and spawned several copycat shows. In a way, American Horror Stories represents AHS catching up to the trend it started.