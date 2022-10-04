AHS:NYC whips Zachary Quinto into shape with first-look photo
- TV Show
Welcome to American Horror Story's New York City.
After EW confirmed the main cast of season 11 and FX added a few more names to the roster, AHS:NYC, as this latest story is called, served up a first look at the actors in character.
First up is Zachary Quinto. Since appearing in both seasons 1 and 2 of the FX anthology series, Quinto now plays a character named Sam in the Big Apple-based season. The marketing thus far has played up the nightmarish club kid and bondage looks, and this Sam fella continues that spirit with a whip fetish.
Who else is in the season 11 cast?
A mix of predominantly American Horror Story vets make up the remaining cast of season 11: Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, and Isaac Powell. They will be joined this season by AHS newcomers Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, and Charlie Carver.
What do we know about the plot of AHS:NYC?
Beyond the NYC setting, not much is known about AHS season 11, which is pretty standard for the mystery box promotional campaigns that typically precede each premiere. The poster art has featured men and women in leather outfits, featuring spiked antlers, skulls, and chains.
When and where can you watch the new season of American Horror Story?
The first two episodes of the 10-episode season will arrive Wednesday, Oct. 19 on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu. Each subsequent week will see two episodes arrive every Wednesday.
