American Horror Story season 10 theme revealed

Ryan Murphy unveiled the mystery theme for the Provincetown-set season.

FX is lifting the veil on season 10 of American Horror Story with the reveal of the highly anticipated new theme.

After Cult (season 7), Apocalypse (season 8), and 1984 (season 9), the next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: Double Feature. The reveal comes after months of teases on Murphy's Instagram account, including a hint about a weather-dependent Provincetown setting, a disturbing contortionist, and a teaser with lots of very sharp teeth.

Murphy shared the news on Friday with a video that teases the meaning of the title. "Two horrifying stories, one season. One by the sea, one by the sand," the video says. It ends with a promise of more to come.

Paulson previously teased to EW that her character this season has "some issues" and she gets to wear a unique wig, while Wittrock said his role constitutes the most "normal" character he's ever had on the series. Murphy has also called Culkin's role "a very, very great, insane part."

