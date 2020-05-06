Ryan Murphy says American Horror Story season 10's 'weather-dependent' theme could change

Will we have to wait until next year to see season 10?

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, we might be getting a different theme for American Horror Story season 10 than the one Ryan Murphy once planned.

During an interview with The Wrap, the architect of the FX anthology drama mentioned "a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show." Plans were in the works to start shooting this year, but since so many Hollywood productions were put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19, it's still unclear when (if ever) things can go back to normal. As such, Murphy said he doesn't know what this will all mean at the moment for the new season.

"I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show," he added. "I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

The theme for season 10 had yet to be revealed, but a teaser video that announced the principle cast for season 10 showed an eerie black-and-white scene of waves crashing against the beach. Sarah Paulson was to make her AHS return after season 8's Apocalypse with this new chapter. Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock were also announced for roles.

"Nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘Okay, we have a plan to move forward for shooting,'” Murphy continued in speaking with The Wrap. “So, until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know."

AHS is currently renewed through season 13 on FX. Murphy's latest project, Hollywood, is streaming on Netflix right now.

