American Horror Story season 10 gets a biting first poster from Ryan Murphy

Series creator Ryan Murphy delivered a new teaser image of the next mystery season.

American Horror Story series creator Ryan Murphy must be listening to Lady Gaga's "Sour Candy" like the rest of us because he wants you to "take a bite, take a bite" out of the first poster for the mysterious season 10.

Murphy shared the new teaser image over social media late Tuesday night. A mouth with razor-sharp teeth opens wide as a gloved hand tattoos "AHS 10" onto a tongue. Worth noting, Murphy set Provincetown, Mass. as the location of where this photo was uploaded.

It's also similar to a previous clue Murphy shared back in August when he announced an October start of production for the new season and shared an image of a jaw with equally pointed fangs.

The show previously tackled bloodsuckers in Gaga's Hotel season, and fan guesses for season 10 range from mermaids and sirens to Jaws. Other clues we've seen from Murphy include a sandy beach and talk of a "weather-dependent" story.

The season is expected to premiere sometime in 2021.