AHS season 10 will have 'crazy, erotic sex' for Macaulay Culkin and Kathy Bates

The way to get Macaulay Culkin on your show is, apparently, offering "crazy, erotic sex" scenes with Kathy Bates. At least, that's how Ryan Murphy landed the actor for American Horror Story season 10.

While we don't yet know when the next batch of episodes from the FX horror anthology will arrive, Murphy continues teasing all the delights coming with the mystery theme. In a new interview with E! News to promote Hollywood, his Netflix series, the series creator explained how he pitched a role to Culkin.

"You know, it came about just because it's how I always do things where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," he said. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."

"So," Murphy continued, "I have this very, very great, insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'Okay, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

AHS is known for pushing the sex-capade boundaries on television, so this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. It's also the latest clue we have to unlock the secrets of this season 10 theme. Murphy recently mentioned it's "a weather-dependent show" reliant on "a very specific moment." The announcement video that first revealed Culkin's casting also showed a scene of waves crashing against the shore to the sounds of Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.”

We also know Sarah Paulson has a "central role" in this story, which will also feature Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Though, who knows when we will see it. If the coronavirus keeps preventing Murphy from shooting AHS in the coming months, he might have to swap themes for season 10.

AHS is currently renewed on FX through season 13.

