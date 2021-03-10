Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman take a stroll through P-town in this character reveal.

American Horror Story season 10 first look reveals Macaulay Culkin: 'Something wicked this way comes'

Macaulay Culkin has arrived in P-town in the first look at his character from the upcoming American Horror Story season 10.

Series creator Ryan Murphy shared an image of the Home Alone star locked in arms with the anthology series veteran Leslie Grossman, who's looking chic in the cold Massachusetts seaside breeze.

"Something wicked this way comes," Murphy captioned the image, which perhaps could be another tease for the still-mysterious season 10 theme. Speculate away!

Little else is known about the series beyond the weather-dependent Provincetown setting, a creepy contortionist, and teaser imagery obsessed with sharp teeth. We do know Murphy called Culkin's role "a very, very great, insane part."

"I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay," Murphy told E! News. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'Okay, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

We'll crack this mystery yet.

