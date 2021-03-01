The mystery theme for FX's American Horror Story season 10 is more tightly under wraps than Rubber Man himself, but we're slowly getting more clues as to what terrors await us in Provincetown, Mass.

Actor Finn Wittrock caught up with EW over the phone to discuss his new movie Long Weekend, just after he arrived in P-town to film more of the new season.

Image zoom Finn Wittrock on FX's "American Horror Story." | Credit: Michele K. Short/FX

"I think this is OK to say, I think the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons," Wittrock said. "I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way, if that makes sense."

He added, "It is different in tone than a lot of the other seasons." How different exactly remains to be seen. But, after playing clown killer protege Dandy Mott on season 4's Freak Show story, model Tristan Duffy and actor Rudolph Valentino on season 5's Hotel, Polk family savage Jether on season 6's Roanoke, and son-of-a-serial-killer Bobby Richter on season 9's 1984, the actor teases his season 10 role is "the most 'normal' person that I've played on this show. That's not saying much."

Nearly all of season 10 was filmed in Los Angeles with a cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, and Angelica Ross. Though, the crew is now set up in Provincetown — where the story of the show takes place — to "set up the exterior [shots], basically," Wittrock said. For example, "A lot of what I'm doing here is walking into the house that I already filmed a scene in in L.A. in the studio."

"What's fun about this show is that no two things are ever the same," he noted. "It's like, 'Do you wanna come in and do this single episode or do you wanna come in and be the lead of this season?' 'Do you wanna come be a crazy psycho killer?' 'Do you wanna come in and be this relatively normal dad?' You just never know what you're gonna get."