American Horror Story reveals alien and sea monster stories for season 10's Double Feature

Ryan Murphy has confirmed which monsters will be coming to terrorize the two casts of characters in American Horror Story: Double Feature.

A brand-new teaser trailer reveals sea creatures will be the subject of the first half of the season, which is split down the middle into two separate stories. Part 1 is dubbed Red Tide and features pale vampiric-looking monsters from the deep. Perhaps this is the show's version of mermaids, which has been one theme fans have been wanting to see for some time. Whatever they are, they have shark-like sharp teeth and sharp shoulder pads to match.

The second half of the season will then trade the water for land with Death Valley, a story that highlights aliens, which viewers will remember were among the threats in season 2's Asylum theme. Both creatures get busy making out with each other in the footage.

"Two worlds collide," the teaser states over imagery of waves clashing against sand.

FX also released a new poster, which melds together the sea beasts and extraterrestrials into one haunting image.

Ross confirmed in a previous interview with EW that she's involved in what we now know to be Red Tide. It's safe to assume Grossman and Culkin are also part of that storyline, given a behind-the-scenes photo released of their characters. That would also mean Bates is involved with the sea-themed arc, given that Murphy promised some "crazy, erotic sex" between the two.

Episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere on FX weekly starting this Aug. 25. According to Murphy, they'll be available to stream on FX on Hulu the very next day.

