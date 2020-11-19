New American Horror Story clue is a nightmarish contortionist: Watch his freaky audition

Ryan Murphy revealed a new cast member in the troupe for American Horror Story season 10, and the inclusion appears to be another clue as to the mystery theme.

His name is Spencer Novich. He's an actor, writer, director, and — this part is pertinent to AHS— a contortionist. The Aussie Theatre described his skills as "both amazing and grotesque, like a train wreck you can’t seem to look away from." Want proof? Murphy shared a clip from Novich's audition video where he warps his body into the character he's playing in the new season.

"Congrats to @SpencerNovich who is joining the cast of this seasons [sic] 'American Horror Story,' " a playful Murphy tweeted on Wednesday night. "This is the audition that got him the job. Guess the title yet? #AHS10..."

Among his credits, Novich performed in Cirque du Soleil's Las Vegas show KÀ out of the MGM Grand venue. The audition video also implies the season 10 producers are utilizing some practical effects in the grand tradition of horror greats like Doug Jones (Pan's Labyrinth) and Javier Botet (Mama).

Previous clues for AHS season 10 included the Provincetown, Mass. location, a beachside view, and a jaw of razor sharp teeth.

