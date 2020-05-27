New American Horror Story season 10 'clue' revealed by Ryan Murphy

Murphy did say it was "a weather-dependent show" this time around.

American Horror Story fans are used to being bombarded by an onslaught of teasers for the forthcoming season. It's an annual affair that involves a lot of deciphering cryptic clues from creator Ryan Murphy and FX. With season 10 officially delayed until next year, we get a new one to pour over.

"American Horror Story. Clue," Murphy wrote in a post on Instagram.

The image is a snapshot of a beach with a stick fence reminiscent of Cape Cod, Mass., except one section of the fence has been knocked over. You may recall the first teaser video, which announced the first wave of principal cast, featured an eerie black-and-white scene of waves crashing against a sandy shore. Murphy also previously made note that season 10 is "a weather-dependent show." Weather, it appears, being sunshine and blushing horizons.

Given the needs of the season 10 story, Murphy mentioned he could either switch the planned theme if shooting couldn't start up soon after numerous coronavirus-prompted delays or he could push the premiere to next year. This week, FX confirmed season 10 will debut in 2021, while Murphy also works on a new American Horror Stories anthology spin-off series.

