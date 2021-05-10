Angelica Ross on why American Horror Story season 10 role affirms her 'as a Black woman'

The Pose star says she's going to be "busy all year" working on some other secretive Ryan Murphy projects.

Season 10 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series will be split up into two stories, "one by the sea, one by the land," per a video announcement of the Double Feature theme. Ross says she'll be featured in the first story, consisting of the season's initial six episodes.

"Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair," Ross tells EW. "That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show that see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that. I think it's going to be beautiful, and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Ross had to film American Horror Story (shot largely in Los Angeles) and her Pose season 3 return (shot in New York) simultaneously. She spent her 40th birthday and Thanksgiving quarantining in a hotel room, but she considers it a sacrifice worth the work. Now, she feels season 10 is going to be "legendary."

A premiere date for Double Feature has not been announced. Ross mentions, "I think it premieres next month, but I don't know." A rep for FX did not respond to EW's request for comment.

"My initial reaction was, 'Oh, OK. So not just every season I get to be somebody different, but now I'm probably going to be somebody different all at once,'" Ross says about first hearing of the Double Feature theme. Though, she admits she did get to play two roles in the 1984 season.

"I honestly was just super excited to get back to work," she continues. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature... This is my favorite role next to Candy. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notice, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is, because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

American Horror Story isn't all that Ross is working on for Murphy, who executive produces both Pose and the horror series. She says she isn't involved with American Horror Stories — "of course, I would love to if the opportunity ever arises" — but the actress confirms Murphy is keeping her "very busy on some other things that are coming up" that she can't talk about yet.

"I am going to be busy all year," she teases. "I ended up biting the bullet and getting an apartment out here [in Los Angeles] because I'm going to be out here so long."

