Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe are a tortured couple in American Horror Story: Double Feature full trailer

Ryan Murphy is peeling back the terrifying layers of the upcoming 10th season of American Horror Story.

Up until now, all the promos have featured renderings of aliens and sea monsters and various related imagery, but the trailer released Friday reveals the first proper footage from the season, which has been dubbed Double Feature.

The trailer, which can be viewed below, shows a peek at what AHS fans can expect from the first half of the season. Finn Wittrock stars as a struggling writer giving off major Jack Torrance vibes, who moves his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and young daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) to Provincetown, Mass., where disturbing things seem to be occurring. Because this is AHS, it's safe to say this is a decision they will soon regret.

AHS fan-favorites Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Frances Conroy, Billie Lourd, and Angelica Ross all appear in the trailer, and series newcomer Macaulay Culkin can also be glimpsed.

It was previously revealed that Double Feature would be split down the middle into two separate stories, one at sea and one on land. The first part is Red Tide, and in addition to the above plot points, it will also have something to do with pale sea monsters with very sharp teeth. The second part, Death Valley, will deal with aliens. The trailer features a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it looks at Red Tide's disturbing, possibly blood-sucking beings from the deep.

Episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere on FX weekly starting Aug. 25, and will be available to stream on FX on Hulu the very next day. Watch the new trailer above.

