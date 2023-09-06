A girlboss Kim Kardashian orbits around Emma Roberts' rising star and hopeful mother in the gnarly trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate.

Based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine (making it the first AHS season to directly adapt a book), Delicate stars series veteran Roberts as Anna Alcott, an actress who desperately wants two things: an Oscar and a child. Can she have both? That's the dream, but Kardashian's Siobhan Walsh reminds her: "You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares."

Spooky things start to happen after she gets a bun in the oven. A nurse played by Cara Delevingne is unnerved by what she sees during an ultrasound, and Anna soon begins having body-horror nightmares about the baby consuming her body. At one point, Anna and Siobhan gaze into a broken mirror that says "Don't Do It Anna" in bright red letters. But when she brings up these strange happenings to her husband, he tells her to "stop being hysterical." Typical.

The new installment of AHS evokes other pregnancy-centric films of the genre, such as Rosemary's Baby (demonic-looking figures keep a watch over Anna) and Dead Ringers (the medical professionals wear alarming shades of red). In an interview with EW earlier this summer, Valentine listed Alien and The Silence of the Lambs as direct inspirations on her book.

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' | Credit: FX

We already knew that Roberts, Kardashian, Delevingne, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez were set to star in AHS: Delicate, but the new trailer reveals the rest of the cast: Matt Czurchy, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and Leslie Grossman. Franchise veteran Zachary Quinto is also slated to appear.

Watch the trailer above and see a poster below. AHS: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 on FX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

American Horror Story: Delicate key art Key art for 'American Horror Story: Delicate.' | Credit: FX

