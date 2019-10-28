American Horror Story stars past and present celebrate show's 100th episode at costume party

By Lauren Huff
October 28, 2019 at 06:20 PM EDT

Ryan Murphy, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

FX’s popular horror anthology series American Horror Story celebrated its 100th episode last week, and to celebrate, current and former stars of the show came together over the weekend for an epic party at — where else? — the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles. Some stars, like Kathy Bates, showed up in crazy costumes, while others showed up in their best Rubber Man-like attire, and still others kept it simple and chic.

The AHS cast weren’t the only ones celebrating the major TV milestone, though. EW celebrated by speaking with Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters about their favorite all-time episodes of the series, and our staff picked the best characters from the show (so far).

Currently in its ninth season, AHS airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Click through the gallery for more from the 100th episode celebration.

Connie Britton

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dylan McDermott

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic
Kathy Bates

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Cody Fern

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Matthew Morrison

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Angela Bassett

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Evan Peters and Halsey

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Billie Lourd

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Sarah Paulson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Cheyenne Jackson 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Billy Eichner

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Emma Roberts

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lily Rabe

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Zach Villa

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Leslie Grossman

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
