American Horror Story stars past and present celebrate show's 100th episode at costume party

FX’s popular horror anthology series American Horror Story celebrated its 100th episode last week, and to celebrate, current and former stars of the show came together over the weekend for an epic party at — where else? — the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles. Some stars, like Kathy Bates, showed up in crazy costumes, while others showed up in their best Rubber Man-like attire, and still others kept it simple and chic.

The AHS cast weren’t the only ones celebrating the major TV milestone, though. EW celebrated by speaking with Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters about their favorite all-time episodes of the series, and our staff picked the best characters from the show (so far).

Currently in its ninth season, AHS airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

