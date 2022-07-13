Clueless star Alicia Silverstone and American Crime Story's Judith Light are also among the cast.

FX has revealed some of the main players coming for season 2 of the American Horror Story anthology spin-off, and a few veterans of the main series are returning in new roles.

Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, and Cody Fern — who featured in various seasons of the mothership horror series — appear to play different characters in the next round of American Horror Stories, the trailer for which dropped Wednesday.

Not only that, but Clueless alum Alicia Silverstone, American Crime Story's Judith Light, Time Is Up actress Bella Thorne, Pose's Dominique Jackson, and New Girl's Max Greenfield are some of the new faces making appearances in the various stories.

There's still not much known about the plot of each of these new tales. (Typically each episode tells a completely different horror story.) But we see O'Hare playing a creepy guy who has made his own life-size dollhouse and now plans to turn a young woman into his next living doll.

We also see Silverstone's character getting a jump scare from a hand bursting out of a clogged bathtub, Thorne playing a gal who's not gonna let a nightclub serial killer stop her from doing her thing, Fern in some kind of colonial garb, and a coroner getting frisky with a dead guy on her slab.

The first season of American Horror Stories, which premiered last July, featured the likes of Fern, Billie Lourde, Matt Bomer, Aaron Tveit, Danny Trejo, and John Carroll Lynch.

We're still waiting information on the 11th season of American Horror Story after the Double Feature installment, but American Horror Stories will be coming to Hulu on July 21.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk continue to executive-produce the spin-off, with Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto. Watch the new trailer above.

