American Horror Stories preview teases Murder House link with Rubber Woman

When American Horror Stories makes its debut next month, it could be treading into some fan-favorite territory.

A full-length teaser for the American Horror Story spinoff series was released Wednesday, and in it, a woman wearing a rubber suit beckons to the viewer and takes us inside season 1's Murder House, only this time, there are all sorts of new horrors inside.

The Rubber Woman is a callback to the first season, when Evan Peters' character Tate Langdon first dons the Rubber Man outfit. His Anti-Christ son Michael later wears the suit in the Apocalypse season. Rubber Man also makes a brief appearance in the trailer, below.

The clip is otherwise vague on details, but in true AHS form, features a series of disturbing images and creatures. A bit of text teases, "Fear takes new form... a twisted new anthology."

Season 1 will consist of 16 installments that will delve "into horror myths, legends, and lore," according to a previous statement by creator Ryan Murphy. He added, "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love."

So far, Glee veteran Kevin McHale, Riverdale actor Charles Melton, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, and The Prom's Nico Greetham have been confirmed as part of the cast of the inaugural season. Deadline also reports that Danny Trejo has joined the spinoff.

American Horror Stories will premiere the first two episodes this July 15 exclusively through FX on Hulu.