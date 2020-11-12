American Horror Stories anthology spin-off cracks open first creepy teaser poster

Series creator Ryan Murphy shared a couple new details about what to expect week after week.

Ryan Murphy is full of surprises this week. A day after unveiling the first teaser poster for American Horror Story season 10, the series creator dropped a similar one-sheet for American Horror Stories, the upcoming Black Mirror-style anthology spin-off.

Rather than tell a larger story arc over an entire season, each new episode of American Horror Stories will be different. As Murphy teased on Twitter, "We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…"

The poster features a pale-faced woman, clad all in black — much like Rubber Man from AHS season 1. Only her face is cracked open like an egg to reveal a black widow spider weaving a web inside her hollow skull. The red design on the arachnid's back mirrors the red lipstick stain on her lip.

