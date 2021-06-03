Stars from Glee, Riverdale, Pose, and The Prom will star in the upcoming series.

American Horror Stories scares up 'the Fantastic Four' of stars for spin-off series

Ryan Murphy has revealed the first stars joining the cast of American Horror Stories, his upcoming spin-off to the main American Horror Story series.

Dubbed "The Fantastic Four" in a post shared on Murphy's Instagram page on Thursday are Glee veteran Kevin McHale, Riverdale actor Charles Melton, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, and The Prom's Nico Greetham.

In addition, Deadline reports that Danny Trejo has joined forces with Murphy and co. for this affair. Reps for FX and Trejo did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

While American Horror Story is already an anthology series highlighting a different story and theme with each season — with the exception of the Coven-Apocalypse-Murder House crossover of season 8 — every episode of American Horror Stories will be standalone.

Season 1 will consist of 16 installments that will delve "into horror myths, legends and lore," according to a previous statement by Murphy. He added, "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love."

Could Billie Lourd be one of them? Greetham tweeted early in the hours of Thursday morning that he had met the actress and she was "v funny, v kind, v lovely." It's possible he was just visiting the set of American Horror Story season 10, but it's something to think about.

A premiere date and story specifics for American Horror Stories have not been revealed, but Murphy noted "July" in his Instagram post.