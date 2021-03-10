America Ferrera will return for the Superstore series finale

After Superstore 's fifth season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, America Ferrera , who was originally set to leave Superstore at the end of the NBC comedy's fifth season, stayed on to help kick off season 6 and give Amy a proper goodbye . (A job offer moved Amy out to California.) However, her goodbye was then followed by the news that the comedy was ending, so the question became: Will Ferrera return? And now, we have the answer: Yes.

Ferrera is confirmed to reunite with the cast in the upcoming one-hour series finale, which is set to air on Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET. For fans of the series, the question now becomes: Will Amy and Jonah get their happily ever after? The will-they, won't-they couple has been at the center of the comedy since its first season. And more importantly, how will Dina feel about seeing Amy again?