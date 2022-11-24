Ugly Betty | ''Oh I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you over your loud shirt.'' —Betty lashing out at Marc (Urie) for his constant insults, episode 3 Ugly Betty Show More About Ugly Betty type TV Show network ABC

It's always nice when old co-workers keep in touch, especially when they're the stars of beloved millennial dramedies.

America Ferrera, the titular Betty of Ugly Betty, shared a few photos on Instagram of her and her former costars Michael Urie and national treasure Vanessa Williams hanging out and having dinner.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClTyT_PL_T8/ americaferrera Verified Betty & Marc & Wilhelmina. Some things never change. ❤️❤️❤️ #uglybettyfamilyforever #reunion 8h America Ferrera, Michael Urie, and Vanessa Williams have a mini 'Ugly Betty' reunion | Credit: America Ferrera/Instagram

Urie played mean gay with a heart of gold Marc, the assistant to Mode magazine's Machiavellian creative director Wilhelmina Slater, the chicest villain this side of Fifth Avenue. On Instagram, Ferrera captioned her post "Betty & Marc & Wilhelmina. Some things never change. ❤️❤️❤️

#uglybettyfamilyforever #reunion" with each striking their characters' familiar poses.

While it's great to see the old gang back together, it's unlikely we'll see a proper Ugly Betty reunion anytime soon, as Williams explained to EW last year.

"The concept would be great. Unfortunately, our creator-executive producer, Silvio Horta, died last year due to suicide, so I don't know what the status of the rights are," Williams said. "We love each other, we keep in touch, but, who knows. At the moment, not at all [possible]."

EW did, however, reunite the cast in 2017 for a 10-year anniversary panel discussion where Ferrera joked about the possibility of a continuation of the show's story.

"Hulu's going to pick us up for a two-hour special, so we're going to find out [what happened]," she said. "That's not true, but if you tweet it. Everybody here take out your phone. Hashtag: Betty Reboot. We need a hashtag and tweet it out and then we're going to get Hulu to buy at two-hour special."

