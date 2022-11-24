See America Ferrera, Michael Urie, and Vanessa Williams have a mini Ugly Betty reunion
- TV Show
It's always nice when old co-workers keep in touch, especially when they're the stars of beloved millennial dramedies.
America Ferrera, the titular Betty of Ugly Betty, shared a few photos on Instagram of her and her former costars Michael Urie and national treasure Vanessa Williams hanging out and having dinner.
Urie played mean gay with a heart of gold Marc, the assistant to Mode magazine's Machiavellian creative director Wilhelmina Slater, the chicest villain this side of Fifth Avenue. On Instagram, Ferrera captioned her post "Betty & Marc & Wilhelmina. Some things never change. ❤️❤️❤️
#uglybettyfamilyforever #reunion" with each striking their characters' familiar poses.
While it's great to see the old gang back together, it's unlikely we'll see a proper Ugly Betty reunion anytime soon, as Williams explained to EW last year.
"The concept would be great. Unfortunately, our creator-executive producer, Silvio Horta, died last year due to suicide, so I don't know what the status of the rights are," Williams said. "We love each other, we keep in touch, but, who knows. At the moment, not at all [possible]."
EW did, however, reunite the cast in 2017 for a 10-year anniversary panel discussion where Ferrera joked about the possibility of a continuation of the show's story.
"Hulu's going to pick us up for a two-hour special, so we're going to find out [what happened]," she said. "That's not true, but if you tweet it. Everybody here take out your phone. Hashtag: Betty Reboot. We need a hashtag and tweet it out and then we're going to get Hulu to buy at two-hour special."
Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.
Related content:
Comments