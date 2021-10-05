The role was previously played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 film version.

Avatar 2 actress Bailey Bass to play Claudia on AMC's Interview With the Vampire series

Bailey Bass is trading out Na'vi blue for vampire fangs.

Bailey Bass and Kirsten Dunst in Interview with the Vampire Bailey Bass; Kirsten Dunst in 'Interview With the Vampire' | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Everett Collection

Bass' casting completes the series' central trio, with Sam Reid set to play Lestat and Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson as Louis.

Rice's book, first published in 1976, tells the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, who was turned into a vampire by the charismatic Lestat in the 18th century and recounts his story to a modern-day journalist. This story includes raising Claudia, an orphaned child whom Lestat also turned into a vampire, as a surrogate daughter.

Interview With the Vampire will be the first entry in AMC's planned "Anne Rice universe," with a TV adaptation of the author's Lives of the Mayfair Witches series also in the works. Rice and her son, Christopher, will serve as executive producers on both shows. Interview is expected to premiere next year, with Rolin Jones (Weeds, HBO's Perry Mason) serving as showrunner.

