After facing down fantastical monsters in the past on the topical Lovecraft Country, Courtney B. Vance suits up to take on today's real ones in the exclusive new trailer for AMC's 61st Street.

Arriving in April, this courtroom thriller is a two-season event series that explores institutional racism and corruption within the Chicago's criminal justice system. Vance stars as Franklin Robert, a public defender in the twilight of his career who plans on retiring to spend more time with his wife (Aunjanue Ellis, who played Vance's spouse on Lovecraft Country) and autistic 17-year-old son. But you know what they say about the best laid plans?

Franklin is reeled back into the game when he receives the case of a lifetime: that of Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school athlete who gets taken in by the police as a supposed gang member when a drug bust goes wrong and results in the death of an officer. Franklin views this as his opportunity to meaningfully attack the city's broken system. And he knows this will take everything he's got and more. (There are some major David vs. Goliath vibes, except in this case Goliath is institutional racism, entrenched corruption, the police department's code of silence, and more.)

61st Street Credit: AMC

"We're going big," Franklin says emphatically toward the end of the trailer.

Watch the trailer above.

61st Street debuts Sunday, April 10 at 10 p.m. on AMC. New episodes will be available to stream one week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.

