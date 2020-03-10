Apparently love can be both blind and bold.

During an appearance on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the successful couples from the Love Is Blind cast talked about how they wound up on the Netflix dating show and also shared some secrets during an impromptu game of Never Have I Ever — including the fact that Amber and Barnett had sex at their wedding venue after they tied the knot. We're assuming the cameras did not follow them to whatever closet they got busy in. Oh, also, Matt gave Amber a lap dance at their wedding in front of both of their grandmothers. Classy.

Other revelations from the talk show appearance included the tidbit that Amber only went on the show because she was out of work at the time and was going "stir crazy" and Damien found himself talking to a wall after being catfished. "I'm probably one of the most interesting cases because they actually found me on Tinder," he explained. "I started chatting to this girl, hit it off, she's like, 'add me on her Instagram.' We had a pretty good connection then she's like, 'I'm a casting producer. I'm a catfish.' But now I'm here."

Love is Blind is available to stream on Netflix now. Watch the clip above.

