Everyone could use a little puppy love right now, and Amazon's new show The Pack is here to deliver.

EW can exclusively reveal that the new reality competition series (like The Amazing Race with dogs) is launching a 24-hour puppy livestream along with a new trailer for The Pack to help soothe frazzled souls after the "ruff" year everyone's had.

While "The Pack Presents: 24 Hours of Pawsitivity" won't singlehandedly save 2020, it should make for a perfect mental break when it's needed most. Available now on YouTube and Twitch, the stream features feel-good footage from animal charities of dogs playing, napping, and running in slow motion, plus a special dog meditation session from Deepak Chopra and some adorable pups looking for forever homes. Viewers can also get a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season of The Pack, hosted by Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy, with footage of the contestants and their canine partners.

To learn more about fostering, adopting, and other ways to get involved with these furry friends, viewers can check out participating charities Best Friends Animal Society, Central Indiana K9 Association, Helen Woodward Animal Center, Paws For Life K9, Paws With A Cause, Pet Rescue Pilots, Pet Partners, Wagmor Pets, and Wags & Walks.

So go ahead, unclench your jaw, breathe in and out slowly, and let your mind relax by watching two and a half minutes from the livestream of this good boy playing fetch on the beach:

And check out the latest trailer for The Pack:

The Pack premieres Nov. 20 on Amazon Prime Video.