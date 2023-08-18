Just months after renewing the series for a second season made up of four additional episodes, the streaming service reversed its decision due to the ongoing strikes.

Amazon cancels A League of Their Own, reverses previous order for a shortened final season

A League of Their Own has struck out.

EW has confirmed that Amazon Prime Video has canceled the TV adaptation of the beloved 1992 Penny Marshall film about the women who fought to play professional baseball at the height of World War II. The streaming service previously ordered a shortened second/final season back in April, but reversed its decision on Friday. Those four additional episodes will no longer happen.

A League of Their Own Lil Frex, Roberta Colindrez, Kate Berlant, Abbi Jacobson, Rae Gray, D'Arcy Carden, Melanie Field, and Molly Ephraim in 'A League of Their Own' | Credit: Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video

Representatives for Amazon confirmed the reasoning behind going back on the previous order is due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Earlier on Friday, the streaming service also announced the second season of the series The Peripheral would not move forward for that same reason.

A League of Their Own was co-created by Will Graham and series star Abbi Jacobson, and premiered in August 2022 with eight episodes loved by both critics and fans due to the show's willingness to tackle themes only briefly alluded to in the film, including race and sexuality. The show's devoted fanbase took over social media with calls for renewal, helping push forward months of negotiation between Amazon, producer Sony Pictures Television, and Jacobson and Graham. The renewal for a shortened second/final season was celebrated, but unfortunately, this is the latest casualty in a long line of renewals getting overturned/"unrenewed" for various reasons.

Along with Jacobson, the series starred D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. Original film cast member Rosie O'Donnell also made a cameo in the show.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: