Amazon renews Rosamund Pike-led The Wheel of Time for season 2 before series even premieres

Amazon is confidently spinning The Wheel of Time, as the streamer has renewed the fantasy adaptation for a second installment before season 1 has even dropped.

With bringing Robert Jordan's epic fantasy series to the small screen, Amazon seems to be fulfilling CEO Jeff Bezos' wish of the platform's answer to Game of Thrones. The Wheel of Time has often been compared to George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire (the inspiration for GoT) and J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, which Amazon is also adapting for TV.

"The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn't be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created," said showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in a statement. "This property is one I've loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what's on the page is something I can't wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1."

The Wheel of Time is a 14-book saga written by Jordan and completed by his successor Brandon Sanderson, after Jordan passed away in 2007. The series is set in a world where time is cyclical. The technology and setting resemble medieval Europe, though there are also references to it being set in Earth's far future ("There are neither beginnings or endings to the turning of the Wheel of Time," reads the introduction to every book in the series).

The first volume, The Eye of the World, will form the foundation of season 1 and follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers and tries to determine which of her five young companions is the Dragon Reborn, a figure prophesied to either save or destroy humanity.

Portraying Moiraine's companions are Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Josha Stradowski as Rand Al'Thor, and Zoë Robbins as Nynaeve.

Other cast members include Daniel Henney, Sophie Okonedo, Alvaro Morte, Hammad Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, and Johann Myers.

The Wheel of Time was adapted by Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers. Pike will serve as producer.

A premiere date for the show's debut season has yet to be announced.