Amazon makes Prime Video kids' shows available for free to all users

As we enter another week of the Great Coronavirus Quarantine, Amazon is doing its part to help occupy your kids while you work from home.

Amazon has lifted its Prime Video paywall for a select group of kids' TV shows available on its streaming platform, with both original and acquired series now free for all users with or without a Prime subscription. (A free Amazon.com account is still required for viewing.) Titles include Amazon's If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Pete the Cat, and Costume Quest, and PBS Kids shows such as Arthur and Caillou.

Image zoom Everett Collection

Millions of families are currently confined to their homes as schools and workplaces nationwide have closed amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. As measures to help reign in the virus' spread have intensified, studios have been making more and more content available for home viewing. Disney released Frozen II on its own streaming platform, Disney+, months ahead of schedule, and will do the same for Pixar's Onward, while numerous films will hit VOD and digital platforms early, including DreamWorks' Trolls World Tour. And if you need more suggestions for family-friendly viewing — particularly titles that won't drive you up the wall — EW has you covered.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

