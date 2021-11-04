Amazon Prime Video members can add an Epix subscription for just $2.99 per month right now
Although Amazon shoppers already have a jumpstart on their holiday shopping this year thanks to the site launching its holiday deals and Black Friday sale much ahead of schedule, Prime members have more to save than they would think. Prime Video, which Amazon shoppers automatically have access to as part of their Prime membership, have been rolling out steady deals on Prime Video content up to 50 percent off exclusively for its members.
Currently, one-time deals on renting or buying films include The Green Knight starring Dev Patel, but to save on the long run, Prime Video members will want to take advantage of Amazon's Epix channel subscription sale. Until Monday, Nov. 8, Amazon Prime Video members can subscribe to the Epix channel for just $2.99 per month for the next six months. Viewers will save $18 in total, before the subscription reverts back to its typical $5.99 per month after the six-month discount period.
Sign up! Epix channel on Amazon Prime Video, $2.99 per month for six months (orig. $5.99 per month) at amazon.com
With an Epix Prime Video channel subscription, streamers will get access to everything from the MGM-owned platform's library on Amazon that you would get if you signed up to Epix's standalone streaming service, Epix Now. Fans of period TV shows will find tons of original costume dramas, including new horror series Chapelwaite starring Adrien Brody and adapted from Stephen King's short story "Jerusalem's Lot," Belgravia by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, Godfather of Harlem with Forest Whitaker as the infamous 1960s New York crime boss Bumpy Johnson, and catch up on seasons 1 and 2 of Pennyworth — about the iconic Batman butler as a young man in '60s London — before it moves to HBO Max early next year.
Other upcoming original content include season 2 of the spy thriller Condor starring Max Irons and Mira Sorvino, based on the novel Six Days of the Condor. But like other streaming services, Epix also offers thousands of movies its library on-demand. Popular picks include all four films from the Hunger Games franchise, Bombshell, Marvel's The Avengers, Skyfall, and the original Dear White People movie that inspired the Netflix series of the same name.
Subscribe to Epix now to get access to thousands of movies and series, before the sale ends on Monday, Nov. 8. Add Epix to your Prime Video membership here for just $2.99 per month for six months.
Related content:
- The 30 best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can already shop — including TVs, headphones, and laptops
- Amazon Prime Video members can add an Epix subscription for just $2.99 per month right now
- Save big before Black Friday with these early PC gaming deals — up to 42 percent off
- This Pac-Man Jr. arcade is a standout gift for any kiddo in your life