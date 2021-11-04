Amazon Prime Video members can add an Epix subscription for just $2.99 per month right now

With an Epix Prime Video channel subscription, streamers will get access to everything from the MGM-owned platform's library on Amazon that you would get if you signed up to Epix's standalone streaming service, Epix Now. Fans of period TV shows will find tons of original costume dramas, including new horror series Chapelwaite starring Adrien Brody and adapted from Stephen King's short story "Jerusalem's Lot," Belgravia by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, Godfather of Harlem with Forest Whitaker as the infamous 1960s New York crime boss Bumpy Johnson, and catch up on seasons 1 and 2 of Pennyworth — about the iconic Batman butler as a young man in '60s London — before it moves to HBO Max early next year.