Amazon is offering a second chance at Black Friday prices on streaming channels for Christmas

The site quietly brought back Black Friday pricing on popular streaming channels, and discounts go as high as 80 percent off. You can snag some pretty big names in the streaming world, like Starz, Showtime, Paramount+, and more for just $1.99 per month for your first two months. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these deals, though, so sign up for your free 30-day trial if you're not already enrolled.