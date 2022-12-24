Amazon is offering a second chance at Black Friday prices on streaming channels for Christmas
Black Friday, the king of all sales, offers discounts on everything — even streaming channels. And if you missed out on those sales this year, you're about to get a second chance courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
The site quietly brought back Black Friday pricing on popular streaming channels, and discounts go as high as 80 percent off. You can snag some pretty big names in the streaming world, like Starz, Showtime, Paramount+, and more for just $1.99 per month for your first two months. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these deals, though, so sign up for your free 30-day trial if you're not already enrolled.
Amazon Prime Video streaming channels on sale:
- Starz, $1.99/month (orig. $8.99/month)
- Showtime, $1.99/month (orig. $10.99/month)
- Paramount+, $1.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month)
- AMC+, $1.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month)
- PBS Kids, $1.99 per month (orig. $4.99 per month)
- PBS Documentaries, $1.99 per month (orig. $3.99 per month)
- BET+, $1.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month)
- Lifetime Movie Club, $1.99 per month (orig. $4.99 per month)
Signing up for Starz means you can finally binge buzzy shows like Power and P-Valley. Not ready to give up your holiday movies just yet? They've got you covered with wintry favorites like The Family Stone — not to mention several of the Die Hard films.
Showtime is the perfect streaming service for fans of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, featured in George & Tammy. Yellowjackets is also available, and you can get your horror movie fix with classics like Scream.
Subscribe now! Starz, $1.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month) for The Family Stone and Jingle All The Way
Subscribe now! Showtime, $1.99 per month (orig. $10.99 per month) for Yellowjackets, George & Tammy, Scream
Of course, Paramount+ lets you access the wildly popular Yellowstone TV series, along with its spinoffs, 1923 and 1883. Or get a little nostalgic with rom-com Sleepless in Seattle. Reality TV enthusiasts will love catching up on the latest episodes of Survivor and Big Brother.
AMC+ is a go-to for old-school TV shows like Three's Company and The Andy Griffith Show. Got a true crime fan in the house? They'll love catching up on The Jeffrey Dahmer Files.
Subscribe now! Paramount+, $1.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month) for Yellowstone, 1923, Survivor, Sleepless in Seattle
Subscribe now! AMC+, $1.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month) for Three's Company, Jonestown, The Jeffrey Dahmer Files
Don't forget the kiddos! PBS Kids offers wholesome classics like Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Other kid favorites on this channel include Caillou, Arthur, and Zoboomafoo. Or entertain little ones while helping them learn with Sid the Science Kid.
And by the way, learning from TV isn't just for kids. PBS Documentaries packs tons of information into entertaining programs for adults, from Muhammad Ali to Lewis & Clark. And who doesn't love a good film about royal families? Check out Prince Philip for a look at modern royals and The Boleyns if you want to travel back in time.
Subscribe now! PBS Kids, $1.99 per month (orig. $4.99 per month) for Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Arthur, Caillou, Zoboomafoo
Subscribe now! PBS Documentaries, $1.99 per month (orig. $3.99 per month) for Muhammad Ali, Prince Philip, The Boleyns
BET+ is also on sale, with beloved series like First Wives Club and the timeless classic The Preacher's Wife (we miss Whitney!). Get your laugh on with movies from Tyler Perry's Madea series or check out one of his stage plays like What's Done in the Dark.
Last but not least, Lifetime Movie Club is on sale, with popular movies like Harry & Meghan, A Royal Romance, and William & Kate. Lifetime doesn't skimp on the holiday shows, either, with lighthearted movies like Feliz NaviDAD, starring Mario Lopez.
Subscribe now! BET+, $1.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month) for First Wives' Club, The Preacher's Wife, Madea on the Run
Subscribe now! Lifetime Movie Club, $1.99 per month (orig. $4.99 per month) for William & Kate, Feliz NaviDAD, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar
Whether you decide on one streaming service or go with them all, you'll want to hurry — these secret Black Friday prices at Amazon Prime Video only last until New Year's Day.
