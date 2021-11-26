You can subscribe to Prime Video channels for 99 cents each this Black Friday

This year's Prime Video discounts, part of Amazon's epic Black Friday deals, revolve around subscriptions to additional channels you can add to your monthly Prime Video membership. Amazon currently has deals where you can sign on to 16 channels including AMC+, Starz, Epix, Showtime, Paramount+, Discovery+, Britbox, PBS Masterpiece, and Lifetime Movie Club for just 99 cents each for the next two months. All offers end this Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, so you'll want to secure the deals fast.