Get a first look at Luxe Listings Sydney, Amazon's Aussie answer to Selling Sunset

Calling all Selling Sunset fans — if you love the high stakes drama of the Los Angeles real estate world, then Amazon Prime's newest reality docuseries Luxe Listings Sydney is for you.

The first look trailer for the Australian six-part series dropped on Monday, and it takes an inside look at the glamorous world of three elite agents as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals in Sydney, one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world. If you thought L.A.'s Oppenheim Group sold gorgeous homes in the Netflix series, Luxe Listings Sydney ups the ante with breathtaking mansions featuring oceanfront views on the harbor and indoor and outdoor pools. Warning: watching this show will make your modestly sized apartment or house feel absolutely tiny. But the intense jealousy is all part of the fun!

Luxe Listings Sydney follows renowned real estate agents Gavin Rubinstein and D'Leanne Lewis as well as buyer's agent Simon Cohen as they dominate the fast-paced world of buying and selling high-end, luxury real estate down under. According to the official logline, the series documents "the agents' intense professional operations and their extraordinary personal lives."

Watch the first trailer below and prepare to drool over all the properties that cost "more money than God."

Luxe Listings Sydney is executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Sophia Mogford, John Karabelas, Anastassia Gerakas, Ben Scott, and James Kennedy, and premieres July 9 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more first look photos below:

