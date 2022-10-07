You can save hundreds on popular TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL, and more before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
It's no secret that Amazon has some pretty stellar sales now and then. Most of the time, Prime Day gets all the recognition. But this year, Amazon is trying out a brand new sale that promises to be chock full of great deals.
Starting Oct. 11 and running through Oct. 12, Amazon will mark down thousands of items. That's right — for 48 hours, you can browse awesome deals from the comfort of your home and get a jump on your holiday gift lists. The sale comes just in time for the holiday season and will include a variety of goodies.
Just about any category you can think of will have items on sale, including electronics like laptops and tablets. You can also score some hot deals on clothing, pet supplies, toys, shoes, kitchen supplies, and Amazon's own devices like Kindle. It's a great opportunity to make a big dent in your holiday shopping, but the low prices also make it a great time to gift yourself a little something as well.
If you're already a Prime member, you'll have access to all these deals. A few sales are also available for non-members, but to score the best discounts, you'll want to become a member. For those who haven't yet signed up, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial, so you don't have to miss out. Even better? You can set alerts for things you really want so you know right away when they go on sale.
Here are some of the best TVs on sale ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale.
Best Samsung TV deals at Amazon:
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series, $997.99 (orig. $1,399.99)
- Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series, $497.99 (orig. $599.99)
Having a large screen can make all the difference. This Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series is plenty big for catching your favorite football team's home game. It's also got motion enhancements in 4K 120Hz, making it a great choice for watching a race or movies with fast-paced action. One reviewer even said the "picture is startling and sized for viewing distance." It also plays nice with Alexa and Google Assistant for a hands-free channel surfing experience.
For people who love feeling as if they're actually immersed in a show or movie, the Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series is a must. Because it's curved, you'll feel like you're actually experiencing the ranch life in Yellowstone or zooming along in the classic Fast & The Furious series. The popular TV has more than 2,200 perfect ratings from shoppers who thought that it offers an "outstanding value" due to its crisp 4K resolution which gives off a "great picture" quality. One reviewer even wrote: "I feel like I am at the movies or in a nice theater [while] watching it."
Best Sony TV deals at Amazon:
- Sony X80J 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,049.95 (orig $1,399.99)
- Sony 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, $648 (orig. $699.99)
- Sony OLED 65-Inch Bravia XR A80K Series, $1,698 (orig. $2,299.99)
- Sony X90J 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,104.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
It's a rare person who doesn't have access to streaming services these days. Why not make it easier on yourself by upgrading to a TV that lets you stream without extra accessories? The Sony X80J 75-Inch Smart Google TV lets you access more than 700,000 movies and TV shows right from the TV itself. Choose your favorites from popular options like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and YouTube all by simply using the included remote.
People who are in the market for a TV that won't break the bank will love the Sony 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, as it's under $650 right now. But just because it's cheaper than other options on our list doesn't mean it's lacking features. You'll still get stunning images and Alexa connectivity along with Dolby Atmos audio for immersive sound.
Gamers should look at the Sony OLED 65-Inch A80K Series TV, which comes with a specialized gaming mode. One shopper wrote that their video games ran "extremely smooth and crisp" thanks to its "super low input lag." Of course, you can also watch TV and movies on it when you're not battling in a virtual world. Although it's a bit of a splurge even on sale, it's definitely worth it if you spend hours gaming, especially since it's currently marked down by $600 (the lowest price it's been all year).
Best TCL TV deals at Amazon:
- TCL 32-Inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $139.99 (orig. $229.99)
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $319.99 (orig. $599.99)
- TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision QLED Roku Smart TV, $949.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
Shoppers looking for more affordable TVs may also want to consider TCL. Its 3-Series Roku Smart TV is popular on Amazon in the LED & LCD TV category with more than 11,000 five-star ratings. In the market for a slightly larger TV? The TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series Smart Roku TV is a considerable upgrade, and it's a whopping 47 percent off. Reviewers wrote that the "beautiful and sleek" medium-sized TV fits perfectly in their living rooms and bedrooms, so this is a great option if you live in a small space or don't want your main TV to be too big.
The TCL 65-inch 6-Series QLED Roku Smart TV offers similarly excellent quality for a slightly higher price. The screen is larger, of course, and it comes with Dolby Vision HDR (high dynamic range) to make your movies and shows come to life. Plus, it's now discounted by $550, making it a smart buy if you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup for sports games this season.
More TVs deals at Amazon:
- Toshiba 50-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $299.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Toshiba 43-Inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $229.99 (orig. $289.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $409.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $349.99 (orig. $469.99)
- Hisense ULED Premium 75-Inch QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV, $999.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV, $89.99 ($169.99)
The Toshiba 43-Inch V35 Series Smart Fire TV is an excellent choice for saving both wall space and dollars. Though it can connect with you more than one million movies and shows through streaming and supports Apple AirPlay, it's only $230 on sale. It's smaller in size, though, so it's ideal for kitchens, guest bedrooms, and offices.
Of course, no list of Amazon TV deals would be complete without mentioning the brand's lineup of Fire TVs. The Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series Smart TV has a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Digital Plus. It works with Alexa, too, so you can change channels without ever having to locate the remote (why is it remotes are always getting lost, anyway?). It's racked up nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, with one reviewer writing: "The detail is tremendous and instantly noticeable even for someone like me who has to wear glasses to see well as it is."
Today is your lucky day if you're on the hunt for a new TV of any size. But we don't know how long these deals will last, so scoop up your favorites before they expire.
