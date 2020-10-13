Amazon has epic TV deals for Prime Day — including a Sony TV for $900 off

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

After a brief delay, Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year has finally arrived. Prime Day, the major annual two-day sale that lets Amazon Prime members score thousands of discounts, includes markdowns in just about every category. Entertainment fans were happy to find big-ticket items like 4K TVs majorly discounted last year, and things are no different this time around.

For those looking to get a screen upgrade, 4K TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and TCL are on super sale, with Samsung’s newest Q90T 4K smart TV going for up to $800 off. Sony, LG, and Insignia TVs are discounted, too, and Insignia’s customer-loved screen that comes with built-in Amazon Fire TV is just $140.

Certain Samsung TVs, like this 2020 65-inch QLED option, even come with built-in Disney+, making them perfect for Star Wars fans eagerly awaiting season two of The Mandalorian.

From a nearly overwhelming number of deals, we’ve narrowed down 32 not-to-skip options below. Shop now while the markdowns are hot — with prices this good, we expect these screens to fly off shelves.

Best Samsung 4K TV deals

Flat 75-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,249.95 (orig. $1,399.99) at amazon.com

50-inch Q60T Series QLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $497.99 (orig. $649.99) at amazon.com

65-inch QLED Q70T Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $1,197.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at amazon.com

50-inch FRAME QLED LS03 Series 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $947.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at amazon.com

65-inch QLED Q80T Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $1,697.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at amazon.com

85-inch QLED Q80T Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $3,297.99 (orig. $3,999.99) at amazon.com

55-inch QLED Q90T Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $1,297.99 (orig. $1,597.99) at amazon.com

2020 65-inch Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K Smart TV With Alexa Built-in, $677.99 (orig. $747.99) at amazon.com

Best Sony 4K TV deals

X900H 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compatibility, $998 (orig. $1,399.99) at amazon.com

X900H 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compatibility, $1,598 (orig. $2,499.99) at amazon.com

X900H 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compatibility, $2,798 (orig. $3,499.99) at amazon.com

X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV $574.83 (orig. $799.99) at amazon.com

X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV $698 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com

X800H 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,998 (orig. $2,299.99) at amazon.com

X800H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $799.99) at amazon.com

X800H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $898 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com

Best LG 4K TV deals

Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV, $499.99 (orig. $899) at amazon.com

Alexa Built-In CX 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with Alexa Built-in, $3,696.99 (orig. $3,996.99) at amazon.com

Alexa Built-In 73 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, $646.99 (orig. $699.99) at amazon.com

Alexa Built-In 73 Series 43-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, $299.95 (orig. $329.99) at amazon.com

Alexa Built-In CX 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with Alexa Built-in, $1,596.99 (orig. $1,999.99) at amazon.com

Alexa Built-In NanoCell 90 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV, $1,096.99 (orig. $1,196.99) at amazon.com

Alexa Built-In CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV, $2,296.99 (orig. $2,799.99) at amazon.com

Best Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV deals

Insignia 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV Fire TV Edition, $139.99 (orig. $229.99) at amazon.com

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition, $249.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com

Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition, $199.99 (orig. $299.99) at amazon.com

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition, $209.99 (orig. $329.99) at amazon.com

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition, $119.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com

Best TCL TV Deals

32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV, $149.99 (orig. $189.99) at amazon.com

40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $198 (orig. $299.99) at amazon.com

43-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $219.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com

43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV, $229 (orig. $329) at amazon.com