Amazon Prime Day starts next week, but 99-cent streaming deals are live now
Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save, especially on purchases that can help improve your at-home entertainment set-up. Prime Day will run next week for two days (Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12), and whether it's a deal on a streaming gadget, TV, or even a Funko Pop figure, there will be plenty of products marked down.
Movie and TV show buffs, though, don't have to wait to get in on the deals. Shoppers can expand their streaming library without paying full price, as there are already impressive streaming deals available at Amazon. We're talking epic markdowns on channel subscriptions such as AMC+, Starz, Paramount+, Max, and more through Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video is packed with movies and series that will keep you entertained for hours, including buzzy TV shows that are easy to binge, action-packed films, and award-winners. Plus, there are plenty of Amazon Originals to check out — like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Daisy Jones and The Six, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Right now, you can gain access to some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels for just $0.99 for the first two months, while other channels, such as Max, are half off their original subscription fee for the first two months. Adding one or more of the channel subscriptions that are currently offered on sale ahead of Prime Day will bulk up your viewing selections instantly, and who doesn't like to have more options to choose from?
Subscribe now! Prime Video channels, $0.99-$7.99 per month at amazon.com
A Prime Membership is needed to take advantage of these early Prime Day streaming deals. Now is an ideal to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime so when Prime Day officially kicks off next week, you'll gain access to every exclusive deal across all categories on the website. Plus, Prime members get complimentary two-day shipping, so you can receive your orders in a convenient time frame — another perk.
Keep reading and uncover the best early Prime Day video and streaming deals.
Best Subscription Deals for Blockbuster Movies and TV Shows
Max has a library filled with some of the most talked-about titles, including dramas like Succession, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series The Last of Us, and suspenseful horror comedy films like The Menu. Anime fans will be happy to know they can find plenty of Studio Ghibli films on Max, such as Howl's Moving Castle, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, and Spirited Away — to name just a few of the beautifully animated films available through the Max streaming service. Right now, you can subscribe to Max for $8 per month for the first two months, which is 50 percent off its usual $16 subscription fee.
Subscribe now! Max, $7.99 per month (orig. $15.99 per month) at amazon.com for The Last of Us, Succession, and Spirited Away
If you haven't checked out Starz yet, a subscription to the channel gives you access to Starz original and exclusive shows, such as Outlander, the historical drama based on the Outlander novels by author Diana Gabaldon, which is currently airing season 7. There are also plenty of popular movie titles to steam on Starz such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Subscribe now! Starz, $0.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month) at amazon.com for Outlander, Power, and Spider-Man: No Way Home
A Paramount+ subscription is normally $10 per month, but is currently marked down to $6 for the first two months. The streamer has Paramount+ original shows such as iCarly and the Mayor Of Kingstown, family-friendly movies to stream, including The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, as well as more recently-released fantasy titles, like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Other noteworthy subscriptions to add are AMC+, which has an expansive library of content, including the supernatural series, A Discovery of Witches, the new adaptation of Anne Rice's novel Interview with the Vampire, and well-known classic drama movies, such as Scarface. If you're interested in revisiting more favorite movies, add on Cinemax, which is filled with films from all genres.
Subscribe now! Paramount+, $5.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month) at amazon.com for iCarly, Mayor Of Kingstown, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Subscribe now! AMC+, $4.49 per month (orig. $8.99 per month) at amazon.com for A Discovery of Witches, Scarface, and Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
Subscribe now! Cinemax, $0.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month) at amazon.com for The Impossible, The Outsiders, and What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Best Subscription Deals for Kids:
When it comes to entertaining the little ones, there's nothing quite like classic cartoons and TV shows. Both Noggin and PBS Kids have tons of options to choose from, including Blue's Clues (starting with Season 1 featuring the beloved Steve Burns), Arthur, and Peppa Pig. Each streaming channel is going for just 99 cents right now.
Subscribe now! Noggin, $0.99 per month (orig. $7.99 per month) at amazon.com for Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues
Subscribe now! PBS Kids, $0.99 per month (orig. $4.99) at amazon.com for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Arthur, and The Berenstain Bears
Best Subscription Deals for Feel-Good TV and Movies:
If diving into a mystery, getting lost in a heartwarming romance, or heading back in time to see a story unfold are top priorities when finding a show or film to stream, feel-good content is always the move. Add PBS Masterpiece to watch Jane Austen's last unfinished novel, Sandition, come to life and Hallmark Movies Now to check out sweet movies like Sweet Pecan Summer and Murder, She Baked.
Subscribe now! PBS Masterpiece, $0.99 per month (orig. $5.99 per month) at amazon.com for Sandition, Downton Abbey, and Miss Scarlett and the Duke
Subscribe now! Hallmark Movies Now, $0.99 per month (orig. $5.99 per month) at amazon.com for Sweet Pecan Summer, When Calls the Heart, and Murder, She Baked
