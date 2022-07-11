99-cent streaming deals are back for Amazon Prime Day — save up to 90% on Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, and more
Let's be honest: As fun as it can be to hang outdoors and enjoy the beautiful summer weather, there's truly nothing like curling up on the couch with a good movie or show. And right now, Amazon is offering huge deals on streaming and video services — like AMC+, Starz, Paramount+ and more — all in the name of Amazon Prime Day.
Through July 13, pop culture fans can take advantage of these major discounts and load up on must-see content from several premium channels. If you're not already familiar, Amazon Prime Video is a library filled to the brim with entertainment, ranging from Oscar-winning dramas to gut-busting comedies to heartwarming romances. And by adding one or more of the channel subscriptions offered on sale for Prime Day, you can enhance your viewing selections with even more films and series for just 99 cents each for two months, saving you up to $20 per channel.
Subscribe now! Prime Video channels, $0.99 per month at amazon.com
Of course, to access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership, so if you don't currently have one, sign up now for a 30-day free trial (it'll also allow you to take part in Prime Day deals in other categories, such as clothing, popular tech, home goods, and more). Once you're on board, you'll be able to peruse options that'll bring you hit dramas like Yellowjackets and Scream, classic movies like Matilda and The Silence of the Lambs, and everything in between.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best video and streaming deals from Prime happening right now.
Best Subscription Deals for Kids
Got a little one in your life? You might want to load up on some premium entertainment content through Noggin, the streaming platform that's home to current kid-loved shows like Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, and so much more. For a more old-school TV collection, there's also PBS Kids, which has classics like Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and Arthur available for streaming. Expose your child to the beloved series you may have grown up with for just 99 cents a month.
Subscribe now! Noggin, $0.99 per month (orig. $5.99 per month) for Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Blue's Clues, Peppa Pig
Subscribe now! PBS Kids, $0.99 per month (orig. $4.99 per month) for Arthur, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Reading Rainbow, Caillou
Best Subscription Deals for Movies
As enjoyable as it can be to binge a show, sometimes you're looking for a good movie rather than several episodes in a row. This Prime Day, get major deals on cinema-heavy streaming platforms that feature tons of acclaimed films (and plenty of great TV, too). On Starz, for instance, you can view '90s gems like Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, while Epix is home to new fare like The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog. And over on AMC+, there are Oscar winners like The Silence of the Lambs and Jerry Maguire.
Subscribe now! Starz, $0.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month) for Matilda, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Subscribe now! Epix, $0.99 per month (orig. $5.99 per month) for Election, Arrival, The Lost City, Sonic the Hedgehog
Subscribe now! AMC+, $0.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month) for The Silence of the Lambs, Back to the Future, Mad Max, Jerry Maguire
Best Subscription Deals for Thrills
If your idea of quality entertainment is movies and TV shows that have you gripping the sides of the couch in fear, Amazon has some perfect Prime Day streaming deals for you. On Showtime, for instance, you can stream the hugely buzzy (no pun intended) plane-crash drama Yellowjackets, while on Paramount+, there's all the Star Trek space chaos you could want. BET+, too, has plenty of exciting hits, including The Oval and All the Queen's Men.
Subscribe now! Paramount+, $0.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month) for Star Trek: Picard, Scream, iCarly, Evil
Subscribe now! Showtime, $0.99 per month (orig. $10.99 per month) for Yellowjackets, The First Lady, The Chi, The Man Who Fell to Earth
Subscribe now! BET+, $0.99 per month (orig. $4.99 per month) for Sistas, The Oval, First Wives Club, All the Queen's Men
Best Subscription Deals for Feel-Good Content
Not much of a thrill lover? No problem — there are several great streaming options on sale for you, too. If you love nothing more than sitting back with a good romance, check out the deal for Hallmark Movies Now, which has an enormous collection of heartwarming stories. For a mesmerizing sweep back in time, opt for PBS Masterpiece, which is home to Downton Abbey, Grantchester, and other must-watch shows that'll immerse you in their gorgeous worlds from another time.
Subscribe now! Hallmark Movies Now, $0.99 per month (orig. $5.99 per month) for Let It Snow, Journey Back to Christmas, Murder She Baked, When Calls the Heart
Subscribe now! PBS Masterpiece, $0.99 per month (orig. $3.99 per month) for Downton Abbey, Endeavour, Grantchester, Sanditon
Best Subscription Deals for Learning
Last but not least, Prime Day also offers some big deals on educational content you won't want to miss out on. For only 99 cents a month, you can learn all about the world around you through Discovery+ shows like A Perfect Planet and Mythbusters or click over to cooking content with hits like Chopped. And with PBS Documentaries, you can dive into the past, checking out acclaimed documentaries like The Vietnam War and Billie Jean King.
Subscribe now! Discovery+, $0.99 per month (orig. $4.99 per month) for Gold Rush, Mythbusters, A Perfect Planet, Chopped
Subscribe now! PBS Documentaries, $0.99 per month (orig. $3.99 per month) for Nova: Universe Revealed, The Vietnam War, The Stonewall Uprising, Billie Jean King
