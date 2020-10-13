Schitt’s Creek, Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones Funko Pops are as little as $4 for Amazon Prime Day
Time to stock up.
What do Game of Thrones, Schitt’s Creek, The Mandalorian, and Stranger Things all have in common, apart from being some of the biggest TV hits in recent history? Their popular characters, from a little bit Alexis (sorry) to Eleven in her yellow beret, have all been immortalized as Funko Pops. These tiny figurines are easy holiday stocking stuffers as well as sure-fire ways to brighten up any fan’s desk, yet at around its usual price of $11 per Pop, it can be pricey to assemble every single one from a whole series.
But if you’re on your last stretch to complete your Funko collection, now’s your chance to do so for way less — Amazon Prime Day’s Funko Pop deals are officially live, with figurines from popular TV series and movie franchises going for as little as $4. All your favorites are here, including top-sellers from Avengers: Endgame, The Incredibles 2, Schitt’s Creek, The Mandalorian, and more.
This Amazon “Deal of the Day” lasts until 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT on October 14, and popular TV series collectibles include characters from The Mandalorian, Schitt’s Creek, Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones. While the Schitt’s Creek team swept up all the comedy Emmys this year, you can bring home all the mini Roses for less than $10 now. Cara Dune and Kuiil’s figures from The Mandalorian are as little as $9, and even newly released figures of Baby Yoda are on sale — just in time for the season two premiere in a few weeks. Game of Thrones fans who love Sansa Stark’s epic finale turn as Queen of the North can get her tiny-sized Pop, in her full coronation dress, at just $5 now, too.
TV show figurines aren’t the only ones you can get right now: Frozen 2, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and The Incredibles 2 Funko Pops are all majorly marked down. Our favorites? The Endgame Iron Man figure, Thanos in an ugly Christmas sweater, The Rise of Skywalker’s Rey, and Captain Marvel’s young Nick Fury (pre-eye patch).
Even Funko Pops exclusively sold at Amazon are on sale, such as a floating Buzz Lightyear and Chuckles the Clown from Toy Story 4, a 10-inch Ant Man, and Frozen 2’s Elsa in her ice diamond nightgown. The most noteworthy, however, might be the Amazon-only Funko Pop for the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, which features the eponymous character in her iconic golden armor for just $9 right now.
At such low prices, these collectibles are sure to sell out fast. Take a look below at the best Funko Pop deals to shop now, before the sale ends in a few hours. Plus, read EW's roundups of the best gaming, Apple products, TV, and Fire TV device sales this Amazon Prime day.
Disney and Pixar Funko Pop Deals
- Frozen 2 Elsa “Into The Unknown” Nightgown with Ice Diamond Vinyl Amazon Exclusive Figure, $7.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Frozen 2 Elsa Epilogue Dress Figure, $9.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Frozen 2 Young Anna Figure, $5 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Incredibles 2 Dash Figure, $5.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Incredibles 2 Elastigirl Figure, $4.81 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Incredibles 2 Frozone Figure, $6.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Incredibles 2 Mr. Incredible Figure, $6.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Toy Story 4 Chuckles The Clown Amazon Exclusive Figure, $9.99 (orig. $15) at amazon.com
- Onward Warrior Barley Amazon Exclusive Figure, $8.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Floating Amazon Exclusive Figure, $7.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
DC and Marvel Funko Pop Deals
- Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman with Golden Armor Amazon Exclusive Funko Pop, $8.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman with Golden Armor Flying Funko Pop, $8.69 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Wonder Woman 1984 Diana Prince at Gala Figure, $8.77 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Wonder Woman 1984 Barbara Minerva Figure, $8.78 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman Flying Figure, $8.78 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman With Lasso, $8.78 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel: Ant-Man & The Wasp 10-inch Giant Man Amazon Exclusive Figure, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- Avengers: Endgame Bro Thor with Pizza Figure, $6.15 (orig. 12.87) at amazon.com
- Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Figure, $7.50 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Captain Marvel Nick Fury Figure, $4.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Thanos in Ugly Sweater Figure, $8 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Black Widow in White Suit Figure, $9.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
Star Wars Funko Pop Deals
- The Rise of Skywalker BB-8 Figure, $6.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- The Rise of Skywalker D-O Figure, $5.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- The Rise of Skywalker Rey Figure, $5.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- The Last Jedi Kylo and Praetorian Guard, $19.99 (orig. $30.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian Kuiil Figure, $5.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian Cara Dune Figure, $6.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian Mando Flying with The Child, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian Mando and The Child Vinyl Bobblehead, $24.49 (orig. $32.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian The Child 10-inch Super Sized Pop, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian The Child in Bag, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
Schitt’s Creek Funko Pop Deals
- Alexis Figure, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- David Figure, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Johnny Figure, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Moira Figure, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
Game of Thrones Funko Pop Deals
- Sansa Stark Finale Figure, $4.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Daenerys On Fiery Drogon Figure, $19.97 (orig. $31.99) at amazon.com
- Hodor Holding The Door Figure, $22.65 (orig. $27.99) at amazon.com
- The Night's Watch Jon Snow Figure, $10.33 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
- King Bran The Broken Figure, $6.41 (orig. $7) at amazon.com
- Lord Varys Figure, $9.88 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Davos Seaworth Figure, $9.99 (orig. $10.99) at amazon.com
- Arya Stark, $9.35 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Stranger Things Eleven in Yellow Outfit Amazon Exclusive Figure, $8.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
Comments