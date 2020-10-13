These Prime Day sales on Amazon devices are a steal — including the Echo Dot for just $19

Having an Amazon Alexa is a little like having a personal assistant. She can set alarms, recite interesting facts, update you on the news, and remind you about that Zoom meeting you might otherwise forget — all through a hands-free, voice-activated interface. It’s no wonder Amazon devices with Alexa compatibility are so popular. Prime Day kicked off today, meaning you can score major deals on smart speakers, TVs, tablets, and security systems to simplify your busy life — and yes, each of these Amazon devices is equipped with Alexa.

The 8 Best Prime Day Amazon Devices Deals in 2020:

One of the hot-ticket items to pounce on this Prime Day is the Amazon Echo Dot, which is only $19 right now thanks to a 62 percent discount. It’s currently back-ordered, but you can expect it to arrive at your door by November 3. This compact smart speaker streams songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more. You can ask Alexa to play songs, turn up the volume, tell you the weather, and even place calls to your family and friends. With all these convenient features, it’s no wonder the Amazon Echo Dot has garnered over 525,000 perfect ratings, with reviewers praising the speaker’s portability, convenience, and affordable price tag.

Image zoom courtesy amazon

“I love my Echo Dot. I have four of them and they really make my life easier,” one satisfied shopper wrote. “They can control almost everything: lights, locks, TV, music, thermostat, etc...I love that I can take it into the bathroom with me and listen to music while I shower.”

Many other items in the Amazon Echo family are also on sale — including the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, and Echo Flex — so you can equip every room of your home with Alexa if you want. You can also catch a deep discount on the Fire HD 10 Tablet, a multi-purpose device for watching movies, reading e-books, listening to music, and playing games. The popular tablet is $70 off right now, which equals an impressive (and rare!) 47 percent markdown. The best-selling device is back-ordered (no surprise there), but it should still arrive by October 30 — talk about an early Halloween treat!

Image zoom courtesy amazon

Amazon assembled all its sales on devices into a designated storefront, so be sure to bookmark that page to stay updated on the latest offers. With Prime Day ending tomorrow, October 14 at 11:59 pm PT, time is of the essence, so make sure to act fast.