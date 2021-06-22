Amazon is giving you a free Disney+ subscription in this half-off Fire TV Stick deal
For cord-cutters, Amazon Prime Day is usually the best time of the year to score the company's streaming devices for ultra-low prices. Things are no different this year: From Fire TV Cubes to the Fire TV Stick, the company's own streaming media kits are up to 50 percent off, with the 4K Fire TV Stick now only $25. At half-off, the 4K Fire TV Stick is already a can't-miss deal for streamers, but Amazon has decided to add a cherry on top with a secret bonus.
Right now, shoppers who buy Fire TV devices before Prime Day ends can get a free subscription to the Disney+, ad-supported Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for three months. The deal is only available to viewers who don't yet have a Disney+ subscription (or returning viewers who haven't had an active Disney+ bundle subscription in the past 30 days) and those who buy certain Amazon Fire products. You can find the full, dizzying list of devices that qualify for this Disney+ deal at Amazon, but EW has narrowed it down to the six best options below.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Fire TV Disney+ bundle deals
- 4K Fire TV Stick, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen, $22.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Fire TV Cube, $79.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller Gaming Bundle, $73.98 (orig. $119.98)
- Fire TV 4K Stick Essentials Bundle, $55.97 (orig. $82.97)
If you've just decided to buy a TV on sale this Prime Day, don't miss out on adding the 4K Fire TV Stick that the company claims is its "most powerful streaming media stick yet" to your cart. You can use it to watch tens of thousands of channels and platforms in addition to Disney+, including Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and of course Prime Video - all adding up to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes. The 4K option gives you the clearest picture quality, while the cheaper Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite give you access to the same amount of content at lesser Full HD displays.
Only Prime members can score the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale alongside the Disney+ bundle, and Amazon will send the code and instructions to redeem the free Disney+ subscription directly to your Prime account's email address, according to the company. Once the free three months are up, you'll be charged the bundle's usual $13.99 per month price to keep your subscription active.
This Disney+ and Fire TV device bundle isn't the only streaming deal Prime members should take advantage of before the day is over: Amazon has slashed prices for Prime Video add-on channels such as AMC+, Starz, Epix, Paramount+, Showtime, BET+, and Discovery+ to just 99 cents each, all of which you'll be able to watch with a Fire TV Stick. The TV Stick is even available in a bundle with Amazon's cloud gaming service's controller that went on sale for the first time this week; shop it all above before Prime Day ends tonight.
