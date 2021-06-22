Amazon is giving you a free Disney+ subscription in this half-off Fire TV Stick deal

Right now, shoppers who buy Fire TV devices before Prime Day ends can get a free subscription to the Disney+, ad-supported Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for three months. The deal is only available to viewers who don't yet have a Disney+ subscription (or returning viewers who haven't had an active Disney+ bundle subscription in the past 30 days) and those who buy certain Amazon Fire products. You can find the full, dizzying list of devices that qualify for this Disney+ deal at Amazon, but EW has narrowed it down to the six best options below.