Fire TV Sticks, Cubes, and more Amazon streaming devices are on super sale for Prime Day — up to 43 percent off

In case you (somehow) missed it, one of Amazon’s biggest sales of the year has officially landed. Prime Day, which lasts until midnight PT/3 a.m. ET tomorrow, includes almost everything you can think of at wildly discounted prices for Amazon Prime members. But perhaps no markdowns are as big as those for Amazon’s own devices — from Echo Dots to Kindles, the retailer is offering its smart products at some of the best prices of the year.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy it! Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick with 3rd Generation Echo Dot, $89.98 (orig. $99.98) at amazon.com

With the Fire TV Stick, you’ll have access to high definition (or in the 4K Stick’s case, 4K ultra HD resolution) and super-fast streaming for over 500,000 movies and TV series episodes. Those with subscriptions to platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu Live TV can easily use the Fire TV Stick to stream programs on their big screens. Of course, the Fire TV Sticks’ remotes are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa system, so you can use voice control to play, skip, or pause content.

The Fire TV Cube also offers access to a huge variety of streaming programs like the Fire TV Stick, but does not use an additional remote and instead relies on Amazon Alexa for full hands-free voice control. And like most Amazon services, Prime members can enjoy extra benefits like the ability to watch Prime Video right on their TV with a Fire TV device, and add extra Prime Video channels like HBO and Starz without the need to log in elsewhere.

Head over to Prime Video for more streaming entertainment deals, and take a look below at all the Fire TV device sales that are already live. If you want more, check out EW’s roundup of the best TV deals to score alongside your Fire TV Stick and Cube.

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Deals

Image zoom Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot, $89.98 (orig. $99.98) at amazon.com

Fire TV Cube, $79.99 (orig. $119.99) at amazon.com

Fire TV Recast, $129.99 (orig. $229.99) at amazon.com