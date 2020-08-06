Amazon Studios is set to unleash a new global competition series that's a bit like The Amazing Race, but each competitor partners with their dog.

In The Pack, 12 teams of dogs and their owners will embark on an epic adventure across multiple continents. Each human competitor, along with their tough mutter, will face a series of obstacles and challenges. While the duos won't be racing through any airports a' la the CBS competition series, victories will depend on the team's "understanding of one another’s strengths and weaknesses" and they will have to prove they have "the strongest bond in the pack."

The series is hosted Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy. The winners receive $500,000, with an additional $250,000 going to the animal charity of their choice.

“I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad has been the love of my dogs,” said Vonn in a statement. “Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life’s adventures, and I’m excited for everyone to watch and cheer on these incredible contestants and their beloved companions.”

The show's challenges, the press release assures, are "designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone." The release also points out the show has already filmed earlier this year. (Read: No PETA, we didn't hurt any dogs, and you can't halt a production that's already wrapped.)

“The Pack is an uplifting and exhilarating new unscripted series, celebrating one of the most unique and universally-recognized relationships we have — between people and their best friends,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Our Amazon Prime customers around the world will go on an adventure unlike any other as these impressive dogs and their humans navigate challenges as teams, making a difference along the way.”

The Pack will debut on Amazon Prime later this year.

